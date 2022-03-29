Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news
pune news

25k consumers face power outage in Dhayari, Sinhgad road

MSEDCL staff took immediate technical measures and restored alternative power supply in all areas at 4.15 pm
As per information received, power is supplied to MSEDCL’s DSK substation from Nanded City 220 KV substation through a 22 KV power line. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

Around 25,000 consumers in Dhayari village, DSK Vishwa, Raikar Mala, parts of Sinhgad road faced power outrage since 1.20 pm on Monday as the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) 22 KV underground power line broke during an excavation work by earth moving machine for water pipeline. The power was restored at 8.15pm.

As per information received, power is supplied to MSEDCL’s DSK substation from Nanded City 220 KV substation through a 22 KV power line.

MSEDCL staff took immediate technical measures and restored alternative power supply in all areas at 4.15 pm.

However, at around 6 pm, an overhead power line in the alternative system broke and the power supply was cut off again. Meanwhile, repairs of the broken underground power line was completed by 7.30 pm, and power supply was restored by 8.15 pm. The power outages were reported to consumers through SMS on registered mobile numbers.

“At first when power was restored at 4.15 pm, we thought that there would not be any more issue but again power outage happened which caused more inconvenience to consumers. We have informed concerned authority to carry pipe line work with precaution and don’t use earth moving machine from the place where power line is passed,” said spokesperson of MSEDCL

