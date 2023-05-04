Home / Cities / Pune News / Defence exhibition in Pune to mark 25 years of Pokharan II test

Defence exhibition in Pune to mark 25 years of Pokharan II test

The Ministry of Defence is organising a public exhibition from May 9 to 13, to mark the completion of 25 years of Pokhran Nuclear Test-II, the series of five nuclear bomb test explosions conducted at the Indian Army’s Pokhran test range in Rajasthan from May 11 to 13 in 1998.

With a focus on the future scenario of CBRN aggression, NBCE Wing, Pune is taking this opportunity to extend public awareness on Radiological Dispersal Device (Dirty Bomb) disposal, Drone launched disaster reduction and nuclear-contaminated water purification etc. (HT PHOTO)
The MoD, through Director General Quality Assurance, has entrusted the Pune-based Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Equipment Wing (NBCEW) with the responsibility of coordinating the celebration events in DGQA organisations all over the country. With a focus on the future scenario of CBRN aggression, NBCE Wing, Pune is taking this opportunity to extend public awareness on Radiological Dispersal Device (Dirty Bomb) disposal, Drone launched disaster reduction and nuclear-contaminated water purification etc.

For this purpose, NBCE Wing, Pune is organising a public exhibition of nuclear radiation and contamination protection equipment, demonstrations by emergency response authorities, and a screening of films on the subject.

The exhibition will be held at the office premises of the NBC equipment wing, Aundh Camp, Old Sangvi, on May 10 between 10 and 5 pm.

ministry of defence
