26 students from govt tribal hostel fall ill after suspected water contamination

At least 26 students from a government tribal boys’ hostel in Bhosari fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated drinking water at the facility. Ten students have been admitted to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)-run New Bhosari Hospital, officials said on Saturday. Ten students have been admitted to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)-run New Bhosari Hospital, officials said on Saturday (HT PHOTO)

According to the officials, the hostel houses around 260 students pursuing different courses. On Thursday, 26 students developed symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and nausea and were rushed to the New Bhosari Hospital.

Hospital authorities said nine students were admitted late on Thursday night, while one more was admitted on Friday morning. In addition, 15 to 16 students were treated at the outpatient department and discharged after receiving primary medical care.

“While many were discharged after treatment within a few hours, some were kept under observation and they are stable,” said a civic health official.

Dr Rutuja Lokhande, medical superintendent, New Bhosari Hospital, said, “The symptoms indicate acute gastroenteritis—a stomach infection usually caused by contaminated food or water.”

She said a medical team also visited the hostel and provided treatment to students with mild symptoms.

According to the hostel officials, preliminary findings suggest that drinking water may have been contaminated after borewell water was allegedly mixed with stored drinking water due to a shortage of supply. PCMC health department have sent the water samples collected from the hostel for testing. Prima facie, the hostel warden was found at fault and sent on forced leave pending further inquiry, they said.

Pradeep Desai, project officer of integrated tribal development department, said nine out of ten admitted students will be discharged, and one will remain under observation. “The warden at fault has been sent on forced leave,” he said.