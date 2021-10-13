28-year-old woman files FIR against husband over WhatsApp triple talaq in Pune

PUNE A 28-year-old woman has filed a case with the Samartha police alleging that her husband divorced her by sending a talaq message on WhatsApp.

The offence was lodged at Samaratha police station after an application was moved seeking registration of an FIR.

The woman has been identified as Alia Mohammad Yusuf (28), a housewife and resident of Chamde Galli in Nana peth.

In her complaint alleged that her husband identified as Sajid Magdum Shaikh and mother-in-law Zaibunissa, both residents of Lohiya nagar in Ganj peth constantly harassed her and demanded that she bring money from her father’s house to buy cooler, iron and a flat.

They allegedly abused and threatened her.

On March 10, 2021, her husband sent a WhatsApp message pronouncing triple talaq. In protest against the manner in which the divorce was given, the victim lodged an FIR.

The police have invoked IPC 498 A, 323, 504 and 506 against the accused along with sections 3 and 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The FIR was lodged on October 11. PSI H B Khopade is investigating the case.

