Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / 28-year-old woman files FIR against husband over WhatsApp triple talaq in Pune
pune news

28-year-old woman files FIR against husband over WhatsApp triple talaq in Pune

A 28-year-old woman has filed a case with the Samartha police in Pune alleging that her husband divorced her by sending a triple talaq message on WhatsApp
A 28-year-old woman has filed a case with the Samartha police in Pune alleging that her husband divorced her by sending a triple talaq message on WhatsApp. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Oct 13, 2021 12:26 AM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

PUNE A 28-year-old woman has filed a case with the Samartha police alleging that her husband divorced her by sending a talaq message on WhatsApp.

The offence was lodged at Samaratha police station after an application was moved seeking registration of an FIR.

The woman has been identified as Alia Mohammad Yusuf (28), a housewife and resident of Chamde Galli in Nana peth.

In her complaint alleged that her husband identified as Sajid Magdum Shaikh and mother-in-law Zaibunissa, both residents of Lohiya nagar in Ganj peth constantly harassed her and demanded that she bring money from her father’s house to buy cooler, iron and a flat.

They allegedly abused and threatened her.

On March 10, 2021, her husband sent a WhatsApp message pronouncing triple talaq. In protest against the manner in which the divorce was given, the victim lodged an FIR.

The police have invoked IPC 498 A, 323, 504 and 506 against the accused along with sections 3 and 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The FIR was lodged on October 11. PSI H B Khopade is investigating the case.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pune’s first disability rehab centre gets final approval, 3.5 crore sanctioned

Mumbai has least number of immunised children in state: ICDS

Surge in bronchiolitis cases due to RSV infection in babies, children in Pune

Charity commissioner files FIR against lawyer for cheating builder in Pune
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP