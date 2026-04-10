Pune: Three personnel from the Wagholi police station in the city have been suspended for reportedly extorting money from a 24-year-old IT professional by threatening to implicate him in a fabricated “sex racket” case.

3 cops suspended for allegedly extorting money from IT professional

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The suspended officers have been identified as head constable Kiran Abdagire and police constables Ganesh Khade and Kiran Kamble. The suspension orders were issued following an internal inquiry into the incident, which reportedly occurred on the night of April 2.

According to officials, constables Khade and Kamble, who were on beat patrol duty, responded to a noise complaint and suspicion of presence of woman from residents of a housing society in Wagholi. Instead of adhering to standard procedures, the constables allegedly detained the IT professional and brought him to the police station. There, head constable Abdagire is said to have joined them in intimidating the individual.

The officers allegedly assaulted the victim and threatened him with severe consequences, including registering a criminal case accusing him of running a sex racket, informing his family members and jeopardising his employment in the IT sector.

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{{^usCountry}} Under alleged coercion, the victim transferred ₹10,000 online at the insistence of one of the constables. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under alleged coercion, the victim transferred ₹10,000 online at the insistence of one of the constables. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following a complaint by the victim, senior police officials initiated an internal inquiry. The probe found prima facie evidence of misconduct, leading to disciplinary action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following a complaint by the victim, senior police officials initiated an internal inquiry. The probe found prima facie evidence of misconduct, leading to disciplinary action. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar took a serious view of the matter, stating that such behaviour was “undisciplined and irresponsible” and had “tarnished the image of the police force.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar took a serious view of the matter, stating that such behaviour was “undisciplined and irresponsible” and had “tarnished the image of the police force.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Zone VII ) Somay Munde formally issued the suspension orders on April 7 under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Zone VII ) Somay Munde formally issued the suspension orders on April 7 under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. {{/usCountry}}

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