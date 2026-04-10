...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

3 cops suspended for allegedly extorting money from IT professional

The suspended officers have been identified as head constable Kiran Abdagire and police constables Ganesh Khade and Kiran Kamble. The suspension orders were issued following an internal inquiry into the incident, which reportedly occurred on the night of April 2.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 05:21 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
Advertisement

Pune: Three personnel from the Wagholi police station in the city have been suspended for reportedly extorting money from a 24-year-old IT professional by threatening to implicate him in a fabricated “sex racket” case.

3 cops suspended for allegedly extorting money from IT professional

The suspended officers have been identified as head constable Kiran Abdagire and police constables Ganesh Khade and Kiran Kamble. The suspension orders were issued following an internal inquiry into the incident, which reportedly occurred on the night of April 2.

According to officials, constables Khade and Kamble, who were on beat patrol duty, responded to a noise complaint and suspicion of presence of woman from residents of a housing society in Wagholi. Instead of adhering to standard procedures, the constables allegedly detained the IT professional and brought him to the police station. There, head constable Abdagire is said to have joined them in intimidating the individual.

The officers allegedly assaulted the victim and threatened him with severe consequences, including registering a criminal case accusing him of running a sex racket, informing his family members and jeopardising his employment in the IT sector.

 
it professional sex racket pune
Home / Cities / Pune / 3 cops suspended for allegedly extorting money from IT professional
Home / Cities / Pune / 3 cops suspended for allegedly extorting money from IT professional
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.