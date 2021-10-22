3 dead, 12 injured as truck brushes off car, rams into empty container at Navale bridge

At least three persons were killed and 12 others sustained injuries when a tanker containing thinner brushed a car and rammed into an empty container near Navale bridge on Katraj-Mumbai road on Friday evening, officials said.

According to the police, the container was heading towards Mumbai when the driver lost control near Navale bridge.

“In order to overtake, the tanker containing thinner first brushed a small seven-seater vehicle which had 12 people travelling in it. Then it also hit a two-wheeler before being rammed into container,” said Devidas Gheware, senior inspector, Sinhgad road police station.

Thinner is a solvent used to thin oil-based paints or as a cleaning agent. According to Gheware, three people were confirmed dead and 12 people are injured and have been rushed to the hospital at the time of going to press. The deceased were removed by fire brigade personnel.

Assistant commissioner of police Vijay Choudhari said, prima facie it appears that the truck had switched off engine on the slope when the driver lost control.

Earlier on Thursday, two women and five others were injured after a container truck caused a multi-vehicle pile up near Narhe selfie point. The truck heading towards Warje hit a pick up van causing it to swerve and hit three motorcycles.

The entire stretch between Narhe going till Navale bridge has seen several accidents in the past. Frequent mishaps on the stretch has forced NHAI to take corrective steps while traffic police too have invoked stricter rules.