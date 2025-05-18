Menu Explore
3 family members of NCP leader held for abetting daughter-in-law’s suicide

ByHT Correspondent
May 18, 2025 08:04 AM IST

In the complaint, the woman’s family alleged that the deceased was subjected to mental and physical abuse by her husband and in-laws over dowry, which led her to take the extreme step

Three family members of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagwane were arrested on Saturday in a case of abetment to suicide of his daughter-in-law.

Based on his complaint, Shashank, 27, husband of deceased, Lata, 50, mother-in-law and Karishma, 24, sister-in-law were arrested. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Based on his complaint, Shashank, 27, husband of deceased, Lata, 50, mother-in-law and Karishma, 24, sister-in-law were arrested. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place on Friday in Tathawade, and a case was registered on Saturday, said police.

Anand alias Anil Kaspate, 51, a resident of Wakad and father of the deceased, lodged a complaint at the Bavdhan police station. Based on his complaint, Shashank, 27, husband of deceased, Lata, 50, mother-in-law and Karishma, 24, sister-in-law were arrested. While NCP leader Rajendra Hagwane is absconding and Sushil, 27, brother-in-law in-law of the deceased is named in the FIR.

According to police, the woman had locked herself in her room on Friday afternoon. When she did not respond, her husband, Shashank, broke open the door and found her unconscious. She was rushed to a private hospital in Pimple Saudagar, where doctors declared her dead during treatment.

In the complaint, the woman’s family alleged that the deceased was subjected to mental and physical abuse by her husband and in-laws over dowry, which led her to take the extreme step.

A case has been registered under sections 80(2), 108, 115(2), 352, 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

