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3 Malabar giant squirrels, 7 star tortoises rescued by DRI, 2 men arrested

The rescued animals have been moved to the Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre, which the Forest Department and RESQ Charitable Trust jointly operate, for medical examination and care.

Published on: May 22, 2026 07:06 AM IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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Pune: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 10 protected wild animals, including three Malabar giant squirrels and seven Indian star tortoises, during an operation near Pune Railway Station on Wednesday. The DRI also apprehended two persons for illegal possession and attempted trade of these wildlife species.

3 Malabar giant squirrels, 7 star tortoises rescued by DRI, 2 men arrested
3 Malabar giant squirrels, 7 star tortoises rescued by DRI, 2 men arrested

Acting on a tip-off, DRI’s Pune unit officers mounted surveillance at the identified location and intercepted the first suspect. During the search, officials recovered three live Malabar giant squirrels concealed inside two corrugated cartons.

Based on further input, the team tracked another suspect to a separate location and recovered seven live Indian star tortoises from his possession.

Both species are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, making their hunting and trade illegal except under special permission. .

DRI officials stated that they handed over the rescued animals, the apprehended individuals, and the packing material used for concealment to the Pune forest department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The rescued animals have been moved to the Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre, which the Forest Department and RESQ Charitable Trust jointly operate, for medical examination and care.

Chavan also appealed to citizens to remain cautious while purchasing pets, birds or exotic animals. He said pet shop owners often do not inform customers about species that are banned under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and people unknowingly buy protected or exotic species, leading to illegal possession.

 
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