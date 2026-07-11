3 RTO officials sent on compulsory leave amid probe into corruption

Adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, the state transport department has ordered immediate compulsory leave for three regional transport office (RTO) officials being investigated for alleged irregularities. Furthermore, the department has appointed an IPS-rank officer to supervise the investigation to ensure a fair, impartial and transparent probe; and has made it clear that any official found guilty will face stringent administrative as well as legal action.

The department has appointed an IPS-rank officer to supervise the investigation to ensure a fair, impartial and transparent probe. (HT FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The move comes on the back of an ongoing investigation by the economic offences wing (EOW) into alleged irregularities in the RTO department. According to the government, the allegations are being treated with the utmost seriousness, and the decision to send the concerned officials on compulsory leave has been taken to ensure that the investigation proceeds without any influence or interference.

The officials placed on compulsory leave are regional transport officer Ravindra Bhuyar, motor vehicle inspector Yogesh More, and motor vehicle inspector Ganesh Vighne. The department said that the move is aimed at maintaining transparency and preserving the integrity of the investigation while allowing the inquiry to progress independently.

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said, “There is absolutely no place for corruption in the state transport department. We have a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, and no officer will be shielded if found involved in any wrongdoing. The concerned officers have been sent on compulsory leave to ensure that the investigation proceeds without any interference and that the truth comes out. Anyone found guilty after the inquiry will face strict administrative as well as legal action without any leniency.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister further reiterated that the government remains committed to strengthening transparency, accountability and public confidence in the functioning of the state transport department. He said that the campaign against corruption will continue with the same resolve in future, ensuring that integrity and good governance remain at the core of the department’s functioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister further reiterated that the government remains committed to strengthening transparency, accountability and public confidence in the functioning of the state transport department. He said that the campaign against corruption will continue with the same resolve in future, ensuring that integrity and good governance remain at the core of the department’s functioning. {{/usCountry}}

Read More