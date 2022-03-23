3 women from Pune felicitated by NITI Aayog at 5th Women Transforming India Awards

PUNE The Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) of the NITI Aayog organised the 5th edition of the Women Transforming India Awards (WTI). As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence, the WTI Awards have been conferred 75 women achievers for their contribution towards a ‘Sashakt Aur Samarth Bharat’.

Of these 75 Awardees 11 women from Maharashtra with three from Pune were honoured, according to Press Information Bureau release. These women included Sayalee Marathe, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, and Prema Gopalan.

Sayalee Marathe, founder of Aadyaa Originals Pvt Ltd works with artisans to create authentic silver jewellery and make it available worldwide. It has been incubated at IIM Bengaluru and is part of Cornell University’s first cohort for accelerator program with Maharashtra. They aim to create well researched, authentic and handcrafted pure silver creations.

Motwani, set up Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions, an e-mobility venture over five years ago when EV technology was nascent with more disbelievers than supporters. She invested in developing advanced EV technology, including indigenous motors, controllers and batteries and created advanced yet affordable e-three wheelers and two-wheelers for the masses - an e-auto for ₹1 lakh, aligned with Kinetic’s vision that its vehicles should attract customers without any subsidy. Her company has sold over 50,000 EVs and created mass employment.

Gopalan founded Swayam Shikshan Prayog to empower grassroots women’s networks & communities across Maharashtra, Kerala, Bihar and Odisha states. Her work has empowered 300,000+ rural women as entrepreneurs and change makers. They are building resilient communities across 7 climate hit States in India, positively impacting over six million people. Under her guidance, over 150,000 rural women have been repositioned as climate adaptive farmers who are also decision makers with land rights and incomes. Fulfilling its mission since 1998, Swayam Shikshan Prayog (SSP) is transforming grassroots women from beneficiaries to decision makers.