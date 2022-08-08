3.26 crore land parcels to get ULPIN in September

At least 3.26 crore land parcels in Maharashtra will get a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) by September as the scheme launch is in its final stages.

The scheme has been approved by the newly formed government of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. On July 28, the state government issued a GR (Government Resolution) regarding approval of the Scheme.The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had given in-principal approval for the scheme.

Under the scheme, every land parcel will be issued a unique 11-digit identification number, which is similar to Aadhar. The state government last month issued GR stating the number will be displayed on 7/12 extract document.

“After its approval, it takes at least one month for the implementation, as there are around 2.5cr 7/12 extracts, 70 lakh property cards,” said NK Sudhanshu, state settlement commissioner and director of land records, Pune.

“The state government approved the UPLIN scheme 10 days ago, and it will be launched by September first week,” he added.

“Initially, the bar code was a 14-number, wherein there were different indicators for code of village and code of district. However, when we tested it, we found that it was getting difficult. If a new village is formed the Local Government Directory (LGD) code will also change, thus making it difficult to map it in a computerised system,” said Sudhanshu.

“Then we shifted it to a random number methodology like aadhar as it is not limited to specific places or villages. When we tested it, it was successful,” added Sudhanshu.

The GR states that the number and QR code will display on the right side of the document.

“The project was ready to launch in June as the government had asked for few clarifications and approval took some time. Then there was a change in the government , which delayed the process further,” added Sudhanshu.

“The last phase of trials was completed last week and work is underway to generate numbers.The QR code and unique number will be there on your property card and once it is scanned it will give you details of your property,” he said.

Box

-ULPIN will be attributed to urban and rural parcels

-The ULPIN number cannot be duplicated

-The Scheme was expected to be launched in June and but delayed by two months.