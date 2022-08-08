3.26 crore land parcels to get ULPIN in September
At least 3.26 crore land parcels in Maharashtra will get a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) by September as the scheme launch is in its final stages.
The scheme has been approved by the newly formed government of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. On July 28, the state government issued a GR (Government Resolution) regarding approval of the Scheme.The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had given in-principal approval for the scheme.
Under the scheme, every land parcel will be issued a unique 11-digit identification number, which is similar to Aadhar. The state government last month issued GR stating the number will be displayed on 7/12 extract document.
“After its approval, it takes at least one month for the implementation, as there are around 2.5cr 7/12 extracts, 70 lakh property cards,” said NK Sudhanshu, state settlement commissioner and director of land records, Pune.
“The state government approved the UPLIN scheme 10 days ago, and it will be launched by September first week,” he added.
“Initially, the bar code was a 14-number, wherein there were different indicators for code of village and code of district. However, when we tested it, we found that it was getting difficult. If a new village is formed the Local Government Directory (LGD) code will also change, thus making it difficult to map it in a computerised system,” said Sudhanshu.
“Then we shifted it to a random number methodology like aadhar as it is not limited to specific places or villages. When we tested it, it was successful,” added Sudhanshu.
The GR states that the number and QR code will display on the right side of the document.
“The project was ready to launch in June as the government had asked for few clarifications and approval took some time. Then there was a change in the government , which delayed the process further,” added Sudhanshu.
“The last phase of trials was completed last week and work is underway to generate numbers.The QR code and unique number will be there on your property card and once it is scanned it will give you details of your property,” he said.
-ULPIN will be attributed to urban and rural parcels
-The ULPIN number cannot be duplicated
-The Scheme was expected to be launched in June and but delayed by two months.
Student held with mobile, Bluetooth micro speakers during MPSC exam
A 30-year-old student was caught using banned electronic device at a Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam venue in the city. He was arrested on Saturday for violating norms prescribed by the commission. The student was caught carrying a mobile phone and Bluetooth micro speakers inside the examination hall at Singhgad College of Arts and Commerce. A case is registered at Singhgad road police station.
Minor girl repeatedly raped by neighbour, accused held in Pune
A 15-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by her neighbour in Gultekdi area. A case related to the incident was registered on Saturday. As per the complaint filed by the girl's father at Swargate police station, on February 19, the victim participated in a play organised in her school on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. When she returned home and was changing clothes, the accused allegedly entered her home and threatened and raped her.
Pune to Howrah train cancelled till August 13
The Pune railway division has cancelled the Pune Howrah Express train from Monday, August 8 to Saturday, August 13 due to the technical work of yard modification to be carried out in the Kanhan yard of Nagpur division of the southeast central railway. It has been decided to cancel or terminate these trains starting from Pune or other stations. Another train, Pune to Bilaspur Express (train number 12850), has been cancelled as well.
BJP working on Plan B in Maha: Lure Congress, NCP dissidents
Mumbai: With uncertainty over the Supreme Court verdict and hard bargaining by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the power-sharing deal in cabinet, the Bharatiya Janata Party is quietly working on Plan B to retain power in the state. The Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis government has the support of 164 MLAs in the assembly, apart from speaker Rahul Narwekar, who belongs to the BJP.
Asiatic lions to soon get a new home at Katraj Zoo
The Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, Katraj, will soon have an enclosure ready to house two Asiatic lions, Tejas and Subhi. The enclosure is being constructed since last year and will be ready in two months, said officials. “The lions will now have their own enclosure, for they have been sharing space with white tigers and the Royal Bengal tigers,” said zoo director, Rajkumar Jadhav.
