3,276 Samagra Shiksha staff get one-time appointment relief

Pune: The Maharashtra government has approved a one-time measure to appoint 3,276 long-serving contractual employees working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan against supernumerary posts with equivalent pay scales, providing relief to those who have served on contract for over a decade.

Maharashtra government approves one-time measure to appoint 3,276 long-serving contractual employees working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan against supernumerary posts. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The Government Resolution (GR) issued by the school education and sports department on August 4 follows the state cabinet’s approval on July 2 and implements recommendations of a committee set up to examine the demands of contractual employees under the centrally sponsored education scheme.

The decision applies to contractual employees (excluding the technical wing) who had completed 10 years or more of continuous service as of June 30, 2026. The government will create person-specific supernumerary posts as a one-time measure and appoint eligible employees against them after determining equivalence with regular posts in the school education Department or other government departments.

Employees appointed to these posts will receive the minimum basic pay of the equivalent regular cadre under the Seventh Pay Commission. If their existing contractual salary is higher, it will be protected. They will also be eligible for dearness allowance (DA) and travel allowance (TA).

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{{^usCountry}} However, the appointments will not amount to regularisation of service, promotions, assured career progression scheme benefits, pension or family pension benefits. Their previous contractual service will not count for retrospective benefits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the appointments will not amount to regularisation of service, promotions, assured career progression scheme benefits, pension or family pension benefits. Their previous contractual service will not count for retrospective benefits. {{/usCountry}}

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The supernumerary posts will cease to exist once the incumbent retires, resigns or vacates the post, and no fresh appointments will be made against them. The maximum age for service on these posts has been fixed at 58 years.

Future manpower requirements under Samagra Shiksha will be met only through outsourcing or service contracts.