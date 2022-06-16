Home / Cities / Pune News / 32-yr-old man lets friend rape wife, booked by Warje police
32-yr-old man lets friend rape wife, booked by Warje police

The Warje police have registered a case against a man who allegedly raped his wife with friend and also forced her to do unnatural sex
The victim alleged that her in laws were supporting her husband in this case. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The accused is a 32-year-old government contractor. He has been forcefully keeping unnatural physical relations with her wife since 2019, said police officials.

The wife registered a complaint on Tuesday.

According to the complainant, the husband repeatedly raped her and shot a video of the act which he later used to try and blackmail her. She also told police that her husband threatened to upload the video on social media if she were to narrate her ordeal to anyone. Scared of her husband’s threats, the woman did not report the incident until Tuesday. The victim alleged that her in laws were supporting her husband in this case.

Police also informed that, Chavan family threatened to kill women.

The husband and his parents have been booked under sections 376 (rape) 377 (unnatural sex), 354 (molestation),392, 323, 506(2),504 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal acts done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

