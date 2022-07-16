35 new cases of BA.4, BA.5 in Maha, 8 new cases of BA.2.75 in Pune

According to the state health department, 35 new patients of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variant Omicron were tested positive in Maharashtra on Saturday. In addition to this, state health officials informed that eight patients have been found positive for the BA.2.75 variant from Pune on Saturday.

A recent study published in Nature journal has revealed that BA.5 Omicron sub-variant strain is four times now resistant to Covid-19 vaccines. However, researchers from Pune said that more study has to be undertaken in order to understand the strain better.

The study in the Nature journal was published on July 5 this year. The study found the variant is four times more resistant to messenger RNA vaccines than earlier strains of Omicron, which include Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.

Speaking about the variant, Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of the microbiology department at Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Government Medical College, said that there has to be more in depth study about the sub-variant.

“So far, we have seen that the hospitalisation has been less in patients in Maharashtra. So far, the symptoms have been mild in most patients as well. But to check if the variant evades immunity from vaccines, we have to study the cases further,” said Dr Karyakarte.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 2,382 fresh Covid cases and eight deaths across the state.

On Saturday, according to the latest report from the BJ Medical College, Pune four patients of BA.4 and 31 patients of BA.5 have been found in the state. This takes the total tally of the state for BA.4 and BA.5 for 113.

In addition, eight patients have been found with BA.2.75 variant who are from Pune. The total patients of BA.2.75 is 40 in Maharashtra.

Speaking about the cases, Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said that all these samples were tested at Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), labs of Pune and Mumbai.

“These samples are from the period May 31 and June 30 this year. Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is currently underway. This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 113 and that of BA.2.75 patients to 40,” said Dr Awate.

For BA.4 and BA.5, Pune has 65 cases, Mumbai has 33 cases. Whereas, Nagpur, Palghar and Thane each have four cases and Raigad has three cases.

Pune has 20 cases of BA.2.75, Nagpur has 14, Akola has 4 and Thane and Yavatmal have one each.