36 held after violent clash at Bhimashankar temple

PUNE At the Bhimashankar temple, tensions ran high when a brawl broke out between two sets of religious leaders known as Pujaris over who would lead the puja.

The problem started when Pujaris gathered at the Bhimashankar temple to do their religious activities on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered against 36 people involved in the fight, said police.

The problem started when Pujaris gathered at the Bhimashankar temple to do their religious activities on Tuesday.

The argument was about who had the right to worship in the main part of the temple and the nearby Shani temple. This disagreement turned into a physical fight with serious results, said police.

Things got really bad when some people tried to take control of the area and push out the priests who were doing the religious ceremony. Those booked used sticks, metal pipes, and chairs to beat up each other.

A complaint was filed at Khed police station, and a total of 36 people were charged with sections 324, 143, 147, and 148 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajkumar Kender, senior police officer at the Khed Police station, said, “There were disagreements about who had the right to worship between two groups, which later turned into physical fights. We arrested some people, and they have been released on bail. We are still investigating.”

The Khed Police are now carefully looking into what happened at the Bhimashankar temple to understand all the details and what caused the fight.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON