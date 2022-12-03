36 mishaps from April 2019 to September 2022 on Pune BRTS routes

The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), which began in 2007, has frequently been in the news for the wrong reasons. According to recent numbers, the dedicated path has witnessed 36 accidents between April 2019 and September 2022.

It has been observed that many private vehicles use these routes as many lanes

With many city lanes still inoperable, private vehicles use these routes for commuting, resulting in accidents.

In a recent mishap, in the early hours of Saturday, a private tourist bus collided with a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus on the BRT route in the Ramtekdi area. The drivers of both vehicles were seriously injured and are being treated at a hospital.

“On the BRTS route, we had planned for Hadapsar point in the Ramtekdi area,” said Vijay Kumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

“The tourist bus driver should not have placed the vehicle on BRTS routes; it was an entirely human error.”

BRTS-related accidents have occurred in the past as well.

A Pimpri resident died of head injuries in February 2022 after falling from a bike after hitting a rope barrier while entering the Dapodi-Nigdi BRTS lane.

In December 2021, two youths were killed and two others were seriously injured when their vehicle collided with a BRT (bus rapid transit) bus stop on the Kharadi bypass on Ahmednagar road.

In October 2021, A motorcyclist died and a pillion rider was seriously injured after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a PMPML bus on the BRTS route in front of Inorbit mall on Ahmednagar road.

While in February 2021, a young medical representative was killed along the Yerawada-Wagholi BRTS corridor.

