3.8 lakh people link voter ID cards with Aadhaar in a single day

Around 3,82,351 people linked their voter ID cards with their Aadhaar numbers in Pune district on Sunday.

There are 78,69,276 registered voters in the district and the drive started on August 1, 2022. The process was through online mode in 21 constituencies, said officials.

“Voters from rural constituent assembly like Ambegaon, Indapur, Bhor, Khed, and Maval have given a better response as compared to the voters of the urban area,” said Rajesh Deshmukh, collector and district election officer.

“Voters who have not linked their voter ID cards with their Aadhaar number will have to fill the application form no. 6B which is available on www.nvsp.in” he said.