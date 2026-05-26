4 cops injured after stun grenades explode during mock drill in Ahilyanagar

PUNE: Four policemen were injured after two stun grenades accidentally exploded during a mock drill at the Ahilyanagar police headquarters on Monday. Four policemen were injured after two stun grenades accidentally exploded during a mock drill at the Ahilyanagar police headquarters on Monday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The drill was organised for the Quick Response Team (QRT) and Riot Control Police (RCP) platoons ahead of Bakri Eid as part of preparedness exercises.

The injured policemen have been identified as Shubham Kaware, Shivraj Pawar, Yogesh Salunkhe and Ganesh Madhe. Police said Kaware, Pawar and Salunkhe were attached to the RCP unit, while Madhe was part of the QRT team.

Officials said the incident occurred when the pin of a stun grenade being used during training was accidentally pulled, triggering an immediate explosion. In the panic that followed, another policeman reportedly threw the stun grenades he was holding, resulting in a second blast.

All four personnel sustained injuries in the incident. Kaware and Pawar suffered serious injuries to their fingers, while the others sustained minor injuries.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot immediately after the explosions. The injured policemen were shifted to a private hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Umesh Pardeshi, reserve police inspector in the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), said, “The incident occurred during the mock drill organised ahead of Bakri Eid. All the personnel involved are trained, but two stun hand grenades accidentally exploded during the exercise.”

Officials clarified that the explosions involved training smoke grenades used during mock drills. However, a handling error is suspected to have triggered the blasts.