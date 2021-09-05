4 customers of finance firm duped by man claiming to be manager

Pune: A senior employee of a finance company has lodged a complaint against a person who is cheating people using the name of his employer company. The suspect uses the logo of the company and identifies himself as a manager at the company and offers pre-approved loans to customers of the finance company, according to the complainant.

A complaint was filed by a 35-year-old resident of Hadapsar who works as risk manager at the company. “The complainant is a manager at the company. The caller used his company’s name to bait customers,” said sub-inspector S Salvi of Khadki police station who registered the case. According to his complaint, the calls to four of the witnesses were made between February 21 and March 10.

In one month, the accused managed to steal ₹.48,187 from four customers, according to the complaint.

The witnesses fell for the rules and transferred the money to the various bank accounts that the caller provided to each one of them, allegedly on multiple occasions. However, when the loan money was not deposited in their account, they called up the real helpline of the company only to find that they were duped.

A case was registered under section 420 (cheating) of Indian penal code along with section 66 (C) and 66(D) of the information technology act at Khadki police station. Police Inspector (crime) Sangeeta Jadhav of Khadki police station is investigating the case further.