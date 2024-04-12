40 forms collected on first day of nomination filing in Baramati

On Friday, forty nomination forms were taken by various candidates for the Baramati parliamentary constituency, while the election office received only one form filled out by a candidate named Trishala Kamble from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). New voter registrations are allowed up to 10 days before the last day of nominations for each of the seven phases. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The election to the Baramati parliamentary constituency is set for May 7, 2024, and the registration of new voters for the Baramati seat ended on April 9.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to the District election office, over 50,000 voter registration applications were received for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat from January and out of them, as many as 6,294 of them are new voter applications whose approval is pending and would be processed by April 18.

New voter registrations are allowed up to 10 days before the last day of nominations for each of the seven phases. The last date for voter registration for Pune, Shirur and Maval is April 15 as the last day of nomination is April 25.

The Baramati constituency comprises six assembly constituencies namely Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor and Khadakwasla with an aggregate voter strength of 23.62 lakh.