42K students make it to FYJC first merit list in Pune

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jun 21, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Fergusson College has the highest cutoff of 473 for science, Symbiosis College in arts with 468, and Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) in commerce with 466

Pune: The first general merit list for the Class 11 first year junior college (FYJC) admission under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) has been declared on Wednesday.

The officials said that about 23,000 students got their college as per first preference. (Hindustan Times)

A total of 42,239 students selected in Pune division has to confirm their admission by June 24.

The central admission process for college admissions covers Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik and Pune. The merit list was announced online at 10 am. Students are provided with the college information they get in their login.

As per information given by the education department, Pune division has a total of 88,413 seats for which 63,442 students have applied, and 42,239 got selected for the first round. The selected students include 22,000 for science stream, 15,000 for commerce and 3,800 for arts.

The officials said that about 23,000 students got their college as per first preference. Fergusson College has the highest cutoff of 473 for science, Symbiosis College in arts with 468, and Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) in commerce with 466.

