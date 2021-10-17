45-year old man in custody for sexual assault on 11-year old daughter

PUNE: A 45-year-old man has been remanded to custody in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday for sexual assault and repeated molestation of his 11-year-old daughter, whom he allegedly later threatened to kill.

The arrested man is a 45-year-old resident of Wakad gaonthan area and lives with two children, including the survivor, and his wife.

“He is her biological father. The girl has described things and we have got his custody for five days. The mother has lodged a complaint,” said sub-inspector SG Goday of Wakad police station, who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the minor’s mother who had confronted the man, who in-turn threatened to kill her, according to the complainant.

The series of events came to light after the girl complained of misconduct by the accused on Thursday morning att around 8pm. The girl refused to comply with the accused man’s alleged demands after which he beat her up, according to the complainant. When the complainant asked about the wounds, the girl revealed what had happened.

Upon being prodded further, the girl revealed that the man had touched her inappropriately before as well. The girl also allegedly revealed that six months ago, the man claimed to be checking if she had grown up and sexually assaulted her under the guise, according to the police.

A case was registered under Sections 376, 376(AB), 376(2)(f), and 354(b)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 3, 4, 5(n), 6, 7, 8, 9(l)(n) and 10 of Protection of children from sexual offence (Pocso) Act has been registered at Wakad police station against the man.