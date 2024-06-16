5 booked for alleged religious conversion attempt

A 25-year-old woman has lodged a case with Chandan Nagar police alleging that five women came preaching about a religion and forced her to accept the faith, officials said on Sunday. The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) 141 (unlawful assembly), 452 (trespass), 295A (hate speech) and 298 ) protects people’s religious beliefs) against all the accused on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the FIR, the incident took place around 10.30 am on Saturday in the Vidikamgar Vasahat area of the suburb where the victim resides.

Some of the accused urged the victim to stop idol worship and forced her to accept the faith. Upset over the development, the victim lodged a complaint with police.

The accused have been identified as Reena Ramdas Mansa, 50, a resident of Viman Nagar; Elissa Ramesh Alfred, 70, a resident of Wadgaonsheri; Rebecca Anuraj Segami, 48, a resident of Balaji Uddyamnagar; Sharda Jagdish Sode, 61, a resident of Wadgaonsheri and Priya Raju Singamani, 45, a resident of Wadgaonsheri.

Assistant police inspector SM Khandekar said, “A case under relevant IPC sections has been lodged and probe is underway.”