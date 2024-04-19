5 held in firing case in Pune

The police have arrested five individuals and search is on for their accomplice in connection with a firing incident, fourth in the recent past, at Yerawada early Friday morning. The police have filed a case under Sections 307, 388, 506, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3(25) of the Arms Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The arrested accused have been identified as Akash Satish Chandaliya (24), Amna Satish Chandaliya (27), Abhisekh Sham Chandaliya (23), Sandesh Santosh Jadhav (18) from Jai Jawan Nagar Yerawada; and Sushant Prakash Kamble (29) from Yerawada. Prime accused Akash was injured and admitted to Sassoon General Hospital. Their accomplice Sakat Taru is at large.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Vicky Chandaliya, who sustained bullet injuries, was admitted to hospital.

According to the police, the complainant Vicky and accused Akash are criminals on record and the incident was the outcome of a land dispute between them. Vicky and his friends on bikes were intercepted by the accused and three rounds were fired at him at around 2 am on Friday. The complainant suffered stomach injuries.

Rahul Jagdale, inspector (crime), Yerawada Police Station, said, “Akash has served eight years in prison for a murder case. There were disputes related to land between them. Police investigation revealed that the accused had hatched a plan to eliminate Vicky and was waiting for an opportunity.”

The police have filed a case under Sections 307, 388, 506, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3(25) of the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man was shot at during a dispute over a matchbox at a bar in Vadgaon Budruk on Thursday. In another incident on Wednesday morning, a confrontation between two individuals running security agencies resulted in gunfire in Hadapsar. One of the men fired two shots, injuring his business competitor. On Tuesday afternoon, two suspects attempted to open fire at a businessman on Jungli Maharaj Road.