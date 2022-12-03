5 injured in head-on collision between PMPML and private bus on BRTS corridor at Hadapsar

At least five people were injured in a head-on collision between Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus and a private luxury bus on Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor. The accident was reported early on Saturday at Ramtekdi bridge in Hadapsar, officials said.

The injured have been identified as Sunil Kolte, PMPML bus driver; Sunil Jarad, PMPML bus conductor; Yusuf Sheikh, private luxury bus driver and two passengers from both buses.

According to police, at 4:40 am, Ratrani (night shuttle), a bus from Hadapsar depot, was heading towards Hadapsar from Swargate when a private luxury bus collided with it at Ramtekdi bridge.

The front portions of both buses were completely damaged, said police.

After the accident, a team from Wanaworie police station and fire brigade were rushed to the spot and injured people were shifted to a nearby private hospital and vehicular movement resumed within an hour.

The dedicated stretch, built in 2007, is only for PMPML buses although many private vehicles are often seen plying the corridor.

Pradnya Pawar, joint managing director at PMPML, said, “BRTS lane is dedicated to PMPML buses only. Unauthorised entry of private vehicles in the corridor leads to accidents.”

In March, PMPML decided to install as many as 148 boom barriers on BRTS corridors across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to avoid any untoward incident. However, despite the announcement, these boom barriers have not been installed in many corridors.