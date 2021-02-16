IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / 50% HCWs, 7% FLWs vaccinated in 21 days, Pune lags behind most districts in the state
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

50% HCWs, 7% FLWs vaccinated in 21 days, Pune lags behind most districts in the state

Pune: In 21 days, since the Covid-19 vaccination drive began across the country, Pune has covered about 50% of its registered health care workers (HCW) and 7% of the frontline workers (FLW)
READ FULL STORY
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:34 PM IST

Pune: In 21 days, since the Covid-19 vaccination drive began across the country, Pune has covered about 50% of its registered health care workers (HCW) and 7% of the frontline workers (FLW). The vaccination drive for frontline workers, including police personnel and civic staff, began on February 8.

The vaccination drive began across the country from January 16. In terms of cumulative numbers, the district is at the third spot in the state as 65,000 have been vaccinated of the registered 2.04 lakh beneficiaries, including HCWs and FLWs. The figure takes the average percentage to 32.31% for the district.

The Covid vaccination drive in the city primarily included administering Covishield and Covaxin in the district hospital alone. While almost half the HCWs have received their first dose in 21 days, only 7% got their second dose in seven days.

As per the information provided by the state health department, Pune stands at third spot in terms of cumulative beneficiaries being covered. It stands at a lower rank when it comes to the percentage coverage among beneficiaries. Mumbai tops in the state with over 1.14 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated, Thane comes second with 68,000 and Pune has a little over 65,000 inoculated. However, in terms of percentage, Pune stands at a much lower position with bigger cities like Mumbai and Thane overtaking the numbers and also smaller districts like Ahmednagar, Solapur and Satara overtaking the district’s overall vaccination performance.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “PMC’s cumulative numbers are the highest as 46% beneficiaries have been covered. Pune rural and PCMC which have fewer registered beneficiaries comparatively have covered more than the state average. Pune district’s vaccination average is about 50% which is lower than the state average of 53%. We have asked the local authorities, including both the civic bodies and all the talukas, to increase vaccination through more information, education and communication campaigns.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

3,800 FASTag violators pay double toll penalty at Khed-Shivapur toll plaza

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Pune: With the FASTag electronic payment system at toll plazas mandatory now, on the first day of its implementation on Tuesday, police officials kept a close watch on traffic movement at the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza, and also toll plazas on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PCMC sees gradual rise in Covid cases

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Pune: Covid cases reported within the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits have been rising in the last 12 days after witnessing a decline till February 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

50% HCWs, 7% FLWs vaccinated in 21 days, Pune lags behind most districts in the state

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Pune: In 21 days, since the Covid-19 vaccination drive began across the country, Pune has covered about 50% of its registered health care workers (HCW) and 7% of the frontline workers (FLW)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

MSEDCL collects 100 crore in two weeks with 4,922 disconnections in Pune circle

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Pune: Consumers have started responding to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), paying more than 113 crore in outstanding dues in the last two weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former PCMC municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar (left) welcomes his successor Rajesh Patil, on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Former PCMC municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar (left) welcomes his successor Rajesh Patil, on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

New PCMC chief to visit each ward to draw up devp plan

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Rajesh Patil took the charge as the municipal commissioner of the Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yuvraj Renuse has gifted two closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to zilla parishad primary school in village Pabe of Velhe taluka. (HT PHOTO)
Yuvraj Renuse has gifted two closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to zilla parishad primary school in village Pabe of Velhe taluka. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Alumnus gifts CCTV cameras to Pune ZP school on Valentine’s Day

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Pune: Students of the zilla parishad primary school in village Pabe of Velhe taluka will now have another reason to remember the Valentine’s Day (February 15)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

As fuel prices soar, e-vehicle registrations on the rise

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:11 PM IST
E-vehicle registration numbers have increased in 2021, as compared to January and February of last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The disaster management team of Mulshi administration helped us in finding the bodies,” said police naik Ravindra Nagtilak of Paud police station. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
“The disaster management team of Mulshi administration helped us in finding the bodies,” said police naik Ravindra Nagtilak of Paud police station. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Rescuers retrieve bodies of 2 students who drowned in Varasgaon dam near Lavasa

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
The two students who drowned while on an outing with their friends were identified as Nihal Uttam Thapa (21) from Shillong, Meghalaya and Shirashit Chandramauli Soran (20), from Chennai police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kasbe has been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Act/ Central Goods Services act.(Representative image)
Kasbe has been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Act/ Central Goods Services act.(Representative image)
pune news

Pune businessman held for issuing 110 crore bogus invoices

ANI, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The accused identified as Babusha Sharnappa Kasbe also passed input tax credit to registered firms of 16.86 crores.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

60-year-old killed in hit and run in Sahakarnagar

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:07 PM IST
An unidentified two-wheeler rider was booked for causing the death of a 60-year-old man in Sahakarnagar, Pune on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The logo of OYO, India's largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The logo of OYO, India's largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
pune news

Oyo asked to pay 1.61 lakh by Pune district consumer commission

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:45 AM IST
Aul Kulkarni, a resident of Vadgaon Budruk, had lodged a complaint with the consumer forum last year as regards his trip to Kerala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Petrol prices hit record high at 95.10 per litre

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Petrol prices in Pune hit a record high on February 15, at 95
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite the reopening after a long break, a lukewarm response was reported at colleges across the city by the university administration. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Despite the reopening after a long break, a lukewarm response was reported at colleges across the city by the university administration. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Lukewarm response to offline lectures on day 1 of college reopening

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:21 PM IST
After a long gap of 11 months, universities and colleges in Pune restarted offline lectures from Monday after the state government’s nod
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Truck carrying 939 boxes of alcohol seized

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The state excise department team intercepted a truck trying to transport alcohol from Goa through Baramati on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The PMC and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will erect the multi-level flyover at ChandanicChowk. Work has been delayed due to land acquisition (HT FILE PHOTO)
The PMC and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will erect the multi-level flyover at ChandanicChowk. Work has been delayed due to land acquisition (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

4 flat owners oppose PMC’s flat acquisition to erect multi-level flyover at Chandani chowk

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari instructed the PMC give compensation as instructed by the courts, to sort out the issue at the earliest
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP