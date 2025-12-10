50-year-old woman injured in leopard attack near Wagholi

PUNE: A 50-year-old woman was seriously injured in a leopard attack early Tuesday near Kolashet Vasti in Ashtapur, Haveli taluka, triggering panic among residents and renewed concerns over the rising human–wildlife conflict on Pune’s outskirts. Nagpur: A leopard spotted during a media tour at the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM), in Nagpur district, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_16_2024_000358A) (PTI)

The victim, Anjana Valmik Kotwal, was on her way to Khanapur around 5.15 am for a dashakriya vidhi (post-cremation ritual) when the leopard suddenly pounced on her. The animal, reportedly hiding in bushes along the pathway, attacked her on the head and leg, causing her to collapse. Kotwal began shouting for help, prompting the leopard to flee.

Local villagers rushed her to a private hospital in Wagholi, where doctors said she is out of danger.

The incident has heightened tension in the area, with residents demanding swift action from the Forest Department. Ashtapur sarpanch Pushpa Kotwal and deputy sarpanch Sanjay Kotwal, along with other local representatives, urged officials to capture the animal at the earliest. They pointed out that residents in this peri-urban belt often walk through open fields and isolated stretches, increasing their vulnerability.

Range Forest Officer Suresh Varak said the department has been tracking the leopard for some time. “This animal has been spotted in the area earlier as well. Our teams conduct search operations whenever sightings are reported, but we have not been able to capture it so far. After today’s incident, we are installing five to six cages brought from Junnar. Patrolling has been intensified and awareness drives are under way,” he said.

The attack comes amid a spike in leopard sightings across Pune. Over the past 19 days, at least five to six confirmed sightings have been reported from Lohegaon near the airport, Aundh, Bavdhan, Sutarwadi and Uruli Kanchan. Though none resulted in attacks, Tuesday’s incident has deepened fear and highlighted the friction in the city’s rapidly expanding fringe areas, where human activity increasingly overlaps with wildlife movement corridors.

Wildlife experts say habitat fragmentation, construction near forest patches and easy access to stray dogs and livestock create ideal conditions for leopards to frequent these zones. With the latest attack, residents are demanding stronger safety measures, clearing of dense pathways and enhanced night patrolling to prevent similar incidents.