51 lakh cash stolen from grocer’s village home in Pune

Pune: The Lonikand police have registered a case against unidentified persons for breaking into the locked residence of a grocer and decamping with ₹51 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth over ₹4.68 lakh. The police case was registered late Sunday.

According the police, the crime took place between November 10 and November 13 when the complainant, Satish Raka (31), along with his family went to visit ailing in-laws in Market Yard. Raka, who runs a grocery shop, resides on the first floor of his old wada house in Phulgaon village in Haveli. Villager Ananda Khule found documents related to Raka family from a bag in the well of his farm. He alerted the complainant’s relatives. The Raka family on their return found the lock on the main door of their house broken and valuables missing.

Gajanan Pawar, senior inspector, Lonikand police, said that Raka kept money at home as the village does not have bank.

Pawar said, “We have registered a case as per the complaint filed by Raka,” adding that crime branch unit 6 is assisting the Lonikand police in the case and CCTV camera footages of the locality show movement of three accused.

A case has been registered at Lonikand police station under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).