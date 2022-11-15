Home / Cities / Pune News / 51 lakh cash stolen from grocer’s village home in Pune

51 lakh cash stolen from grocer’s village home in Pune

pune news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:44 AM IST

Pune police have registered a case against unidentified persons for breaking into the locked residence of a grocer and decamping with ₹51 lakh cash and gold ornaments

Pune police have registered a case against unidentified persons for breaking into the locked residence of a grocer and decamping with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>51 lakh cash and gold ornaments. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune police have registered a case against unidentified persons for breaking into the locked residence of a grocer and decamping with 51 lakh cash and gold ornaments. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Pune: The Lonikand police have registered a case against unidentified persons for breaking into the locked residence of a grocer and decamping with 51 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth over 4.68 lakh. The police case was registered late Sunday.

According the police, the crime took place between November 10 and November 13 when the complainant, Satish Raka (31), along with his family went to visit ailing in-laws in Market Yard. Raka, who runs a grocery shop, resides on the first floor of his old wada house in Phulgaon village in Haveli. Villager Ananda Khule found documents related to Raka family from a bag in the well of his farm. He alerted the complainant’s relatives. The Raka family on their return found the lock on the main door of their house broken and valuables missing.

Gajanan Pawar, senior inspector, Lonikand police, said that Raka kept money at home as the village does not have bank.

Pawar said, “We have registered a case as per the complaint filed by Raka,” adding that crime branch unit 6 is assisting the Lonikand police in the case and CCTV camera footages of the locality show movement of three accused.

A case has been registered at Lonikand police station under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out