551 special train trips to ease festive rush in Pune division

The Pune division of Central Railway has arranged 551 special train trips between October and November to handle the additional passenger rush during the Diwali and Chhath festivals. Central Railway has announced a one-trip train on demand (TOD) special 09729 between Khatipura and Khadki. It will depart from Khatipura at 6 am on November 15 and arrive at Khadki at 7 am the following day. (FILE PHOTO)

According to the railway administration, the special trains connect Pune with several major destinations, including Danapur, Gorakhpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, VGL Jhansi, Nagpur, Kalaburagi and Ghazipur City.

In addition, Central Railway has announced a one-trip train on demand (TOD) special 09729 between Khatipura and Khadki. It will depart from Khatipura at 6 am on November 15 and arrive at Khadki at 7 am the following day. The return service, Train No. 09730, will leave Khadki at 8.45 am on November 16 and reach Khatipura at 8.30 am on November 17. Reservations will open on November 14.

Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson, Pune Railway Division, said, “Our teams are closely monitoring passenger movement and coordinating with different departments to ensure safe and comfortable travel.”

The division has deployed 290 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, including 200 at Pune, 50 at Hadapsar and 40 at Khadki stations. Another 57 ticket-checking personnel have been deployed to assist passengers and prevent unauthorised entry into reserved coaches. A dedicated passenger holding area spread across 15,000 sq ft, with a capacity to accommodate around 2,200 passengers, has been set up at Pune railway station. The facility has drinking water, toilets, urinals, lighting, public announcement systems, train indicator boards, passenger information displays and CCTV surveillance.

The division has opened six additional ticket counters at Pune station and five at Hadapsar during peak hours. Platform ticket sales have been temporarily restricted at the station to discourage unnecessary crowding.

As part of congestion-control measures, parcel services at Pune station have been suspended from November 5 to 15.