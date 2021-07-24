Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 60-year-old duped of 11 lakh by person posing as stock broker
pune news

60-year-old duped of 11 lakh by person posing as stock broker

PUNE: A 60-year-old man was duped of ₹11 lakh by callers who claimed to be stockbrokers in Pune
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 10:06 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: A 60-year-old man was duped of 11 lakh by callers who claimed to be stockbrokers in Pune.

The 60-year-old is a resident of Quarter Gate area of Nana Peth in Pune. He received a text message about a trading company called Excellencia Options Online Trading Company and later WhatsApp conversations from one of the alleged executives.

Through multiple transactions, he paid 11,24,434 in the name of stock investment, according to his complaint.

The man was led to believe that his investment has yielded 35 lakh in returns and the company sent text messages mentioning the same to him. Three times, the company paid him 1,12,620. However, it stopped after some time. The man then lodged a police complaint,

A case under Sections 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 419 (personation), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(C) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Samarth police station. Inspector (crime) Ulhas Kadam of Samarth police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest. Watch

Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life

The Billionaire With A Heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP