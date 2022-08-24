63K seats vacant after three regular rounds of FYJC admissions in Pune

A total 63,977 seats remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region after completion of three regular rounds of the first-year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions. In the three regular rounds, out of the total 105,245 students registered for the online centralised admission process, 45,813 students were admitted against a total 109,790 available seats. While from today, August 25, the first special round for the admission process will begin and new students who have not yet registered or taken admission for any reason will be able to register themselves for the admission process.

In the third regular round, a total 55,040 seats were available for which 38,615 students were eligible out of which 12,253 students were allotted a college. Of the 12,253 students allotted a college, only 4,704 students took admission in the third regular round. Among these, 1,774 students were given the college of their first preference, 1,615 students the college of their second preference, and 1,074 students the college of their third preference.

Meanwhile, the detailed schedule of the first special round for the Class 11 online centralised admissions for the Pune region was declared today by the director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune. After completion of the third regular round today, the vacancy list would be displayed by the colleges and the allotment of the first special round would be declared at 10 pm on August 30.

As per the new schedule of the first special round, new submissions and updating of part 2 forms and even registration of new students for the admission process will begin from August 25. Till 10 pm on August 27, the application form (part 1) edit and choice filling or updating of option form (part 2) for round 3 will be available online. Then on August 30 at 10 am, the junior college allotment list for the first special round will be displayed online. Accordingly, the cut-off list for the admission round will be displayed and an SMS will be sent to students. “Then from 10 am on August 30 to 6 pm on September 2, students need to confirm their admission in the allotted colleges. If a student wants to take admission in the allotted junior college, he or she must click on ‘proceed for admission’ in the student login and then upload the required documents and confirm admission in the allotted junior college. Students must think twice before cancelling their admission as this round may be the last round. Many of the seats are expected to fill during this round,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in charge of the entire admission process.

While on September 3, the junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on their website/s and display quota-wise vacancy.