Home / Cities / Pune News / 64-year-old arrested for sexual harassment of minor girl
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

64-year-old arrested for sexual harassment of minor girl

A 64-year-old man was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday for sexual harassment of a minor girl in a residential society in Hinjewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 08:42 PM IST

A 64-year-old man was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday for sexual harassment of a minor girl in a residential society in Hinjewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The arrested man was identified as Anantrao Kisanrao Shinde (64), a resident of a society in Hinjewadi Phase 3. The incident happened around 7:20pm on June 8, according to the police. The man was produced in a local court on Sunday.

The complainant child, who is also a resident of the same residential complex and had gone to the common garden to play with her younger brother. The man and the girl were sitting on the same park bench when the senior citizen allegedly held the girl’s arm and pulled her, according to the complaint.

The girl tried to get up to wrestle her arm free, but the man allegedly pulled her down on the bench and then touched her back and chest, according to the complaint.

Police sub inspector Mahadev Yelmar of Hinjewadi police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty) and 354(a) (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) of Hinjewadi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.