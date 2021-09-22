66% Pune parents okay to offline school classes: survey

Pune: Around 59% parents in Pune feel their children suffered learning loss due to the Covid pandemic, while 66% parents are willing to send their children back to offline school, a survey carried out by education technology firm LEAD.

The survey was conducted amongst 10,500 metro and non-metro parents whose wards study in classes 1-10. Over 440 parents from Pune responded to the survey. While 66% wanted their children to return to schools, rest of the 34% parents are apprehensive about sending their kids back to school right away considering safety and health concerns.

The survey was conducted amongst parents of students studying in affordable private schools across Class 1 -10.

Keeping in mind the health and safety of children, LEAD’s survey indicated that for 22% of parents nationally, vaccination of school staff is a top priority. Besides, 55% of metro parents rated social distancing as most critical, followed by healthcare facilities (54%); whereas parents from non-metros said sports and social distancing were equally important (52%).

Voicing challenges faced by children and parents during the pandemic, recalled how they used to juggle between ‘work from home’ and ‘school from home’ in the initial days. The study found that 47% of metro parents spent between 3-4 hours a day in their children’s school as compared to 44% in non-metros. Further, the survey indicated that majority of parents (63%) feel that engagement in a physical classroom leads to better social interaction amongst children.

LEAD co-founder and CEO Sumeet Mehta said, “The last year and a half has not been easy for teachers, principals, schools and most importantly students. Children belonging to the lowest income strata faced the maximum learning loss due to inaccessibility of data and devices. Our survey clearly shows 66% Pune parents say yes to sending their children back to school. So, let’s listen to parents, while enabling online learning for the 34% who are not ready. Schools need to be treated as essential utilities and parents must send their children back to school with a positive and open mind. Let us prepare to welcome them back to school by undertaking all the necessary precautions and safety measures.”