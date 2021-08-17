67-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Pune

A 67-year-old pedestrian was killed by a speeding truck in a hit-and-run in Hadapsar on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased man was identified as Hanumant Audumbar Rakshe (67) a resident of Nandini Taklenagar in Manjri Budrukh area of Pune.

Rakshe was walking on the road in Shewalewadi chowk which connects traffic from Solapur with Pune city when he the mishap took place. The suspect was driving truck towards Pune from Solapur.

“The deceased was crossing the Pune-Solapur lane to cross over to the Solapur-Pune lane and then took a right turn (turning his back to the truck). We are tracking the truck to arrest the driver,” said sub-inspector SS Gadekar of Hadapsar police station.

Rakshe was a labourer and survived by his wife, Jyoti Rakshe (44) who is the complainant in the case.

A case under IPC was registered at Hadapsar police station