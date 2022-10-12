70 lakh tender to construct new barriers, pedestrian crossings at Sinhagad alternate road

While Sinhagad Road faces daily traffic hurdles, the alternate road, from Pu La Deshpande Garden to Fun Cinema is barely being used by commuters due to lack of detours. Despite that, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received a new tender to construct crash barriers, height barriers and raised pedestrian crossings on this road.

Amar Shinde, executive engineer, PMC road department said, “The alternate road was constructed three minths ago and is often used by commuters travelling towards Sinhagad Road and Donje. This road is part of a 450 kms DP road and we have finished the construction of 650 metres. We had cleared 12-13 trees and had done a tar patchwork which was causing jerky movements on the otherwise smooth road. Hence, to make it concrete, we had issued a ₹70 lakh tender which will include work on crash barriers at the 50 metre steep slope near Rohan Krutika.

“Three new height barriers will also be constructed at Janata Vasahat, Fun Cinema and at Sinhagad ward office. We have also made a connecting road for those who wish to travel to Parvati via Janata Vasahat. There is also a proposal of two raised pedestrian crossings over the Mutha river canal which is along the new road.”

