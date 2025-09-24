70 Pune researchers in Stanford University Global Top Scientists List

Pune: The city’s academic and research community has received international recognition with 70 scientists and professors being featured in the Stanford University Global Top 2% Scientists List 2025. Pune city’s academic and research community has received international recognition with 70 scientists and professors featured in Stanford University Global Top 2% Scientists List 2025. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The list evaluates over eight million scientists worldwide across 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields. This year, 6,239 scientists from India have been featured in the rankings.

The researchers from Pune, whose names are on the list, represent prestigious institutions such as Savitribai Phule Pune University, Symbiosis International University, National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Agharkar Research Institute, D. Y. Patil Medical College, National Institute of Virology (NIV), KEM Hospital, Pulmocare Research and Education Foundation, and Pune Institute of Business Management, among others.

Among them are 20 professors from Savitribai Phule Pune University and 19 faculty members and one professor of practice from Symbiosis International (Deemed University).