73-year-old Pune woman drugged by domestic help, robbed of valuables worth 8 lakh

PUNE The Yerawada Police have booked a domestic help for allegedly serving a glass of water with sedatives to her 73-year-old employer and later decamping with gold ornaments and cash worth ₹8.08 lakh from the house at Kalyaninagar recently.

According to the police, the victim asked for a glass of water without knowing that it was spiked with a sedative. While drinking, the victim became unconscious and during that time, the accused stole cash and gold ornaments totally estimated to be worth ₹8.08 lakh and escaped.

Vishal Patil, police sub-inspector, and the investigating officer in the case said, “The victim stays alone in the house. She was given a glass of water which had sedatives and due to that she fell unconscious.”

“The woman was hired barely two days ago and her background verification has not been done,” he said.

“Being a senior citizen, the victim could not recollect the incident. Her relatives who stay in the same building came to the house and found the door open and the victim sitting on the sofa. When they inquired with her, she did not respond. They took her to the hospital and after complete medical treatment, the woman recalled the incident and a first information report (FIR) was lodged in connection with the theft,” he said.