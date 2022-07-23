758 notices issued to Pune buildings in July for mosquito breeding spots
The health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued 758 notices in July alone to societies and commercial spaces in and around Pune for mosquito breeding grounds which may lead to an increase in dengue and chikungunya cases in the city. The notices issued are highest this year for July. There are 50 confirmed cases of dengue and no cases of Chikungunya in July in PMC limits in July, health department officials said.
Pune district reported the highest number of dengue cases in the state till June end. According to the Maharashtra State Epidemiology department, the rural parts of Pune district have reported 137 dengue cases while PMC has reported 141 cases till June end, 2022.
With 50 new cases in July alone, the total number of dengue cases in PMC have increased to 193 till July 23.
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief said, “We have issued notices to 758 societies and commercial spaces and collected a fine of ₹36,400 till July 23. The fine in July has been the highest so far. PMC has issued notification to the public to check stagnant water around residential as well as commercial complexes and check for breeding grounds.”
Dr Mahendra Jagtap, state epidemiology officer, said that meetings have been arranged by the department to spread awareness about the breeding spots of mosquitoes.
“We have drafted two separate action plans for urban as well as rural areas as the challenges in both areas are very different. We have identified the hotspots for the spread of dengue from our last three-year survey. We have started fumigation of these breeding spots just ahead of the monsoon. We are monitoring cases of fever at hospitals to keep a check on suspected cases. We have also organised meetings with local authorities to ensure the spread of awareness regarding the issue,” said Dr Jagtap.
He said that citizens should keep a check inside their houses and in the vicinity where there is stagnant water. “Waste management should be carried out properly as mosquitoes can breed where water is stagnant,” he said.
Lucknow administration prepares for I-Day week, new celebrations planned
The Lucknow administration is preparing for its 75th Independence Day celebration in an entirely new way. Other than hoisting the tri-colour at all the government establishments and private houses under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme, the administration will observe the I-Day week, informed Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate. Several patriotic and cultural programmes will mark the 75th anniversary of independence, he added. The week-long celebration will include cultural and patriotic activities.
Car runs through barricade in Hathras, injures 2 cops
Two policemen, including a police outpost (chowki) in-charge and a head constable, were injured when notorious elements drove through a barrier placed to stop them, in Hathras district, on Friday evening. The injured cops were hospitalised at the district hospital and the driver of the car has been arrested.
Highways closed, 4 kanwarias die in mishaps during yatra
National Highway 58, which connects Delhi to Hardwar and Dehradun, was blocked to normal traffic from Saturday and only Kanwarias and their vehicles will be allowed on it till July 26. Also, one side of the Delhi- Meerut Expressway has been blocked to normal traffic from Saturday. Two kanwarias died after a roadway bus hit their motorcycle on NH 24. Both kanwarias were on their way to Garh Mukteshwar from Moradabad to bring Kanwar.
Delayed renovations keep tourists away from Pune’s two historic places
The Pune Municipal Corporation's Rs 1.50 crore project to preserve and restore “Meghdambari”, a canopied structure of Vishrambaugwada, a Grade-1 heritage structure, remains incomplete even after more than one year. According to civic officials, PMC has already spent Rs 2 crore on the restoration of the wada structure and wooden “Meghdambari”. Vishrambaugwada, influenced by the Peshwa style of architecture and designed by Mansaram Laxman and Daji Suthar, was built in 1807 AD.
Use schools for education purpose only: PCMC civic chief
Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation commissioner Rajesh Patil has ordered the PCMC primary and secondary education department to use the school buildings only for schooling purposes and not for other activities except municipal elections. This comes after complains of limited classrooms and two classes being conducted in one room were registered. There are 105 primary schools and 18 secondary schools run by PCMC. During Covid, these schools were used as vaccination centres.
