Pune News
pune news

12 killed in fire at chemical manufacturing firm near Pune, 5 feared trapped

Soon after the fire was reported around 5 pm, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was reported to have been doused by 6.43 pm.
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 06:52 PM IST
A fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing unit near Pune.(Sourced)

At least 12 people were killed in a fire that broke out inside a chemical manufacturing plant near Pune. SVS Aqua Technologies, a firm near Urawade industrial estate, is around 40 kilometres from Pune.

"As many as 12 bodies have been recovered so far. Most of them are of women workers. Five persons still missing," Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire chief Devendra Potfode said.

"A major fire broke out at SVS Aqua company in Urawade villlage near Pirangut in Taluka Mulshi. The company produces chlorine dioxide tab for water purification. Police teams and fire brigade officials have reached the spot," Pune superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh said.

Soon after the fire was reported around 5 pm, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was reported to have been doused by 6.43 pm. The cooling process has started and the fire brigade has started a sweep of the area to search, rescue, and recover bodies.

More details will be added.

Topics
pune fire brigade
