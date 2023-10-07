80 noise pollution cases filed during Ganesh fest, Eid celebrations in Pune

The police have filed 80 cases against individuals and groups for violation of noise pollution norms during the Ganesh and Eid festivals. During the immersion procession last week, the noise levels in different locations in the city touched 100 decibels. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The officials received reports of late-night celebrations and loud music disrupting the peace of residents and violating local regulations. Noise pollution can have detrimental effects on public health and well-being.

R Raja, deputy commissioner of police (special branch), said, “After analysing the data, we have registered 80 cases for violation of noise pollution norms. Most of the violators are mandals and remaining are DJ players.”

As per the data shared by Pune city police, the highest number of cases has been registered at Zone 2 (34) followed by Zone 1 (25), Zone 4 (8), Zone 5 (7), and Zone 3 (6).

The city police had appointed dedicated officers equipped with sound level meters to monitor noise levels at various immersion sites across the city. Random recordings were taken during the processions, capturing the sounds of drummers, loudspeakers and music systems.

According to the police authorities, more than 100 readings recorded across the city were found to violate noise pollution levels.

Residents have largely welcomed the police action and hope that the crackdown will serve as a deterrent and encourage responsible celebration practices.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standard, the noise level in residential is set up to 55 decibels (dB) in the daytime while at night it is limited to 45 decibels. In commercial areas, the limit is set up to 65 dB in the daytime and 55 dB at night. For silence zones, it is up to 50 dB during the day and 40 during the night.

However, during the immersion procession, the decibel levels in different locations in the city touched 100 dB in some parts.

The action against violators have been taken under Sections 290 (punishment for public nuisance), 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), 188 (disobeys a lawful order given by a public servant), 283 (causing danger) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7, 15 of the Environment Protection Act, and Sections 3,4,5 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Act.

