81% of conjunctivitis patients in Alandi have recovered

PUNE: According to the most recent reports, the eye infection outbreak in Khed tehsil appears to be under control, and more than 80% of conjunctivitis-infected children in Alandi have recovered, with active cases down to 19%.

NIV team at the rural hospital in Alandi on July 22, 2023. Conjunctivitis outbreak in Khed tehsil appears to be under control, and more than 80% of infected children in Alandi have recovered, according to officials. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, there is zero hospitalisation and no morbidity is reported for the eye infections, said the officials.

Following the outbreak, as many as 7,853 conjunctivitis cases were reported, and 6,361 have recovered to date. The number of fresh cases has also significantly declined. However, the reports from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) are awaited, said the officials.

As per the Public Health Department survey, the highest number of cases, 2079, was reported on July 22. However, only 181 fresh cases were reported on July 27.

Dr Indira Parkhe, taluka health officer (THO) of Khed, said, the number of new cases has significantly declined and is likely to fall in coming days.

“The recovery amongst the infected patients is good and we have around 1,500 active cases. The decline in fresh cases has been witnessed both in the Outpatients Department (OPD) and the door-to-door survey. We have screened over 1.26 lakh people to date, however, we will continue to conduct the door-to-door survey and surveillance” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON