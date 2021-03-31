8,553 new Covid cases, 31 deaths reported in Pune dist; over 23K inoculated

PUNE The district reported 8,553 new Covid cases on Wednesday, which is about 356 new cases every hour in the last 24 hours. Also, 31 deaths were reported in the district, according to the state health department.

The district’s progressive count stands at 5.36 lakh, out of which 4.63 lakh have recovered, 8,374 have been reported dead, and 64,277 are active cases or patients undergoing treatment at hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 4,502 new cases, which took the progressive count to 277,218 and 18 more deaths which took the death toll to 4,728.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 2,214 new cases, which took the final count to 135,674 cases, and with five more deaths, the death toll stood at 1,376.

Pune rural reported 1,837 new cases, which took the progressive count to 123,370 cases, and with eight more deaths, the toll went up to 2,221.

Meanwhile, at least 23,533 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Wednesday, out of which 7,741 were from Pune rural, 11,507 from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and 4,285 from PCMC. Also, over 23,000 vaccinations were through Covishield, while 415 were in Covaxin.