856 cusecs water released from Khadakwasla dam

The irrigation department officials said that, for the first time this monsoon season, 856 cusecs of water will be released from Khadakwasla dam at Monday midnight.

“The Khadakwasla dam is filled up to 83% of its capacity. Around midnight, 856 cusecs water will be released and looking at the rainfall situation we will decide whether to release more water or not. If we wait for the dam to get filled to capacity and release water, then we need to increase the quantity of water to be released which is not advisable. Mostly, we maintain water up to 90% capacity,” said Vijay Patil, executive engineer, Khadakwasla irrigation division, Pune.

The irrigation department has advised people living near riverbeds to remain vigilant.