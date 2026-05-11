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    9 held for stealing copper cables from drainage pipeline; material worth ₹80.70 lakh seized

    Nine men were arrested by Wanowrie police for stealing copper cables from BSNL in Hadapsar, with seized materials valued at 80.70 lakh.

    Published on: May 11, 2026 4:40 AM IST
    By Shrinivas Deshpande
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    The Wanowrie police arrested nine people involved in stealing copper cables of BSNL from drainage pipeline lines in the Hadapsar industrial area and seized stolen material and vehicles collectively worth 80.70 lakh.

    Acting swiftly, senior police officers proceeded to the spot with the detection team. (HT)
    Acting swiftly, senior police officers proceeded to the spot with the detection team. (HT)

    The operation was carried out between 11 pm on May 8 and 3 am on May 9 during a combing operation.

    Police got a tip-off that a group of men was allegedly removing covers of drainage pipelines and extracting copper cables using a crane in the Hadapsar industrial area. The accused were allegedly cutting the cables into pieces and loading them into a truck.

    Acting swiftly, senior police officers proceeded to the spot with the detection team. During the raid, police caught several suspects red-handed while allegedly stealing copper wires from the drainage pipeline.

    The arrested accused have been identified as Aslam Sagir Khan, 39, a resident of Tilak Nagar, West Delhi; Arif Bundu Khan, 40, a resident of Uttar Pradesh; Shoaib Haroon Khan, 25, a resident of Uttar Pradesh; Salman Idris Malik, 33, a resident of Delhi; Naresh Kumar Shrishivcharan, 43, a resident of Haryana; Navi Mohammad Shan Mohammad, 35, a resident of Uttar Pradesh; Anis Ansari Mohammad Giyasuddin, 22, a resident of Hadapsar; Afaq Ansari Rafik Ansari, 22, a resident of Hadapsar and Pravin Dadasaheb Bagul, 33, a resident of SRA Colony, Shinde Vasti, Hadapsar.

    Police registered a case at Wanowrie police station under 303(2),60, 3(5) sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

    Further investigation in the case is being carried out by police sub-inspector Alfaz Sheikh.

    News/Cities/Pune News/9 Held For Stealing Copper Cables From Drainage Pipeline; Material Worth ₹80.70 Lakh Seized
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