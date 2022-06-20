9 of Maharashtra family found dead in Sangli district; suicide suspected: Police

Nine members of a family were found dead in their house in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district on Monday, police said.

“We suspect the deceased consumed a poisonous substance. But it is too early to reach any conclusion,” deputy superintendent of police Ashik Virkar said.

The incident took place at Mhaisal village of the district’s Miraj tehsil.

Sangl superintendent of police Dikshit Gedam said the bodies were found in two parts of the house in the village 200km from Pune.

“We have found nine bodies in a house. Three bodies were found at one place, while six were found at other different places in the house,” he said.

Gedam did not elaborate on the cause of death, underlining that the police were at the spot and still conducting investigations