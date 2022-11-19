96 deaths put focus on faulty pedestrian signals in Pune

Pune has seen higher number of fatalities among pedestrians this year, bringing focus on non-functional pedestrian signals,

As per data received by Save Pune Traffic Movement (SPTM) under Right To Information, pedestrians’ road crash fatalities in 2022 till October have reached 96. The traffic expert group has highlighted negligence towards pedestrians signal by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as the reason for most fatalities.

At many places in Pune, pedestrian signals are either not working or not installed. When HT visited spots like Deccan Gymkhana, Jungli Maharaj Road on Saturday, pedestrian signals were non-functional.

“At least 200 pedestrian signals have been installed at 250 intersections in the city. They have been non-functional as PMC electric department does not feel the need for it. The PMC is not registering complaints pertaining to pedestrian signals and do not repair them,” said Harshad Abhyankar, director, Save Pune Traffic Movement

Shrinivas Kandul, head, PMC electrical department of the PMC, said, “The tender has been issued for pedestrian signals and we have also asked for a budget from the PMC. We are expected to receive funds next month. The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited will install 125 pedestrian signals in the city, of which 30 will be installed in the first phase.”

“The data reveals that most pedestrian fatalities occur while crossing the road. Signalled intersections offer a relatively safer places to cross roads. Yet, pedestrians’ signals seem to get a step-motherly treatment. Traffic police also do not report malfunctioning pedestrian signals. How many more pedestrians would need to die before we can see these signals in Pune?” said Abhyankar.

Pranjali Deshpande, architect and a sustainable mobility expert said, “The city needs to redesign black spot areas from pedestrian safety perspective. Many arterial roads in the city are dangerous for pedestrians to cross the street. They should be designed in such a way that a senior citizen or a child can cross it safely. Pedestrian signals need to be fixed. Violations on footpaths and parking on zebra crossing by two wheeler riders should be penalised by the traffic police.”

