AAI Pune demands 2.5 acre IAF land to boost cargo shipping

PUNE In a bid to boost cargo services from Pune International Airport, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune has now written to the defense ministry, demanding a 2.5 acre land parcel near the Pune airport premises which belongs to the Indian Air Force. If and once this space is given to the AAI, it will boost cargo shipping from Pune to all over the world.

“Currently, there is hardly a space of 500 square feet available for cargo goods’ transportation from the airport premises and due to the pandemic, most of the cargo transported is vaccine bottles across the country. Apart from that, there are other goods transported too, but due to the limited space we are not able to increase our cargo services,” said Santosh Doke, Pune airport director.

As of now, domestic cargo transportation is being operated from Pune airport while most of the logistics companies have to send their goods to international destinations from Mumbai airport. If the space for the cargo facility at Pune airport is increased, several new domestic destinations along with international cities will also be added to the cargo services.

“The ministry of civil aviation is coordinating between the AAI and defence ministry to get this land for the cargo service. Once we get the 2.5 acre land parcel, there will be internal roads, parking space for goods carrier vehicles, and other cargo facilities along with the cargo office and storage space,” said Doke.

Manish Sarang, owner of a logistics company based out of Pune, said, “Every time we have to send some goods to America or other destinations across the world, we have to send through Mumbai international airport. Also, there are limitations for sending cargo goods from Pune airport. If the area is increased for the cargo operations, then it would be beneficial for overall import and export of goods from Pune airport.”

