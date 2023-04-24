ABVP activists protest SPPU’s inaction against abusive rap song

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Monday protested the inaction on the part of the acting vice-chancellor (V-C) of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) against an ‘abusive’ rap song shot by rapper Shubham Anand Jadhav alias ‘rocKsun’ on the campus last month without permission from the authorities. A glass door on the premises broke as the ABVP activists forced their way into the hall where a meeting of the management council of the SPPU was underway.

ABVP activists held protest at SPPU on Monday, (HT PHOTO)

In a video that has since gone viral, the protesters are also seen hurling papers inside the hall. However, the ABVP denied all such allegations of vandalism and maintained that it staged the protest in a lawful manner. Nevertheless, broken glass pieces were seen strewn on the floor of the hall. An FIR has been registered against ABVP activists and Chatushringi police booked 8 persons for creating ruckus.

The ABVP activists not only demanded action against the rapper but also put-up other student-related demands. The protesters demanded that the pending examinations of the students be completed on time and that the convocation ceremony be held without any further delay.

“University students submitted a number of memorandums highlighting the issues of the citizens before the university. Despite there being no permission, an obscene song was shot in front of the university main building where abusive language was used. It shows the lax security and vigilance by the university authorities. We demand strong action against the rapper in connection with the incident, ” said Shubhankar Bachal, ABVP city secretary.

ABVP office-bearer Anil Thombare said that the reason behind the agitation was inaction against the rapper. “We are ashamed that the V-C is sitting on the same chair today after allowing an obscene rap song to be shot on the university campus. The V-C did not take appropriate action. It has been 70 days and the examinations of the students have not been completed on time,” Thombare said.

Vice-chancellor Karbhari Kale said, “A panel had been appointed to probe the matter of the rap song. Meetings are underway and soon the panel will make a decision on the action to be taken.”

“The university management has assured that the pending examinations of the students will be completed on time, and the convocation ceremony will be conducted at the earliest,” he added.

An allegedly offensive rap song was shot on campus by rapper Jadhav last month without permission from the authorities. Following the incident, the Chaturshringi police filed an FIR against Jadhav. The SPPU too constituted a high-level inquiry committee under the chairmanship of former director-general of police, Jayant Umranikar, to investigate the case, the report on which will be submitted within a month.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said,“We condemn the violence at SPPU which has long legacy of providing education. Will the government now act against protestors?”

Earlier last week, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member and opposition leader Ajit Pawar had condemned the incident involving the shooting of a ‘vulgar’ song on the SPPU campus by the rapper and his team. Pawar had said that the incident has hurt the sentiments of people across the state and is a blot on the varsity named after none other than Savitribai Phule. Pawar said that the lyrics were objectionable and abusive.

