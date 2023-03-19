Home / Cities / Pune News / Accountants booked for duping Pune jewellery firm of 1.06 crore

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 19, 2023 09:02 PM IST

Pune city police have booked two accountants for duping a jewellery firm to the tune of 1.06 crore by issuing fake invoices in the name of an unknown person and withdrawing money from his account, said police.

The accused have been identified as Aman Oza and Dev Narayan Dube. They worked as accountants in the firm.

According to the police, the complainant is working as a branch manager and both accused were working under him as accountants.

In his complaint, Deshpande alleged that the accused created ake invoices and issued payment against the said invoices signing fake signatures of the complainant.

As per officials, the accused issued cheques against fake invoices by the name of an unknown person and withdrew money from it. All the payment against invoices was debited from the account of the jewellery firm. The accused later left the job.

During the account audit of the jewellery firm, management suspected about payment of one of such cheques. When cross checked it was found that both accused duped jewellery firms of 1.06 crore since the last two years.

A case regarding the same has been registered at Faraskhana police station under relevant sections of IPC and further investigation is underway.

Story Saved
