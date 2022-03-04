Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Accused to pay 15.5 crore to bank by March 17 in land mortgage cheating case
pune news

Accused to pay 15.5 crore to bank by March 17 in land mortgage cheating case

The accused had moved the Bombay High Court after District judge PP Jadhav rejected their anticipatory bail application on February 2
Aniruddha and Pallavi Joshi, the two accused in the 9 crore land mortgage cheating case will pay 15.5 crore to bank by March 17 (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 06:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Aniruddha and Pallavi Joshi, the two accused in the 9 crore land mortgage cheating case at Sinhgad road police station, through their counsel, have informed the Bombay High Court that they shall make a payment of 15.5 crore to Bank of Baroda on or before March 17.

The accused had moved the Bombay High Court after District judge PP Jadhav rejected their anticipatory bail application on February 2.

High Court Judge C. V Bhadang in his order dated March 2 stated, “Heard learned counsel for the parties. The learned counsel for the applicants states that as per email dated March 2, 2022 the platinum visa has been granted. The learned counsel for the applicants on instructions states that the applicants shall make the payment of 15.5 crore to the Bank of Baroda on or before 17 March 2022. The statement so made is accepted. Stand over to March 22, 2022. It is made clear that if the amount is not deposited by that date the applications shall be heard on its own merits. Interim protection already operating, if any, to continue till next date ,” the order stated.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP